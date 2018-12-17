Artificial Intelligence Is Propelling the Pharmaceutical Industry by Enabling Smart Drug Discovery Solutions

AI creates growth opportunities in novel therapeutics development by leveraging multi-sourced data, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With 97 percent of all drug discovery programs failing, the development of a single new therapeutic involves an average cost of $2.6 billion. The complex industry/academia/government research framework involved in the discovery and development of new therapeutic products makes drug discovery an extremely laborious process. Consequently, more than 60 percent of known diseases remain untreatable. Life sciences companies, meanwhile, are making rapid strides in the fields of gene and cell therapies, omics technologies, and smart molecules approaches, creating an urgent need for advanced, cost- and time-effective technologies that can parse large databases of information to help develop novel therapies.

"Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly recognizing the value of deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based platforms that can leverage data regarding gene mutations, protein targets, signaling pathways, disease events, and clinical trials to find hidden drug-disease correlations," said Cecilia Van Cauwenberghe, Associate Fellow and TechVision Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "This technology will enable scientists to derive structured and unstructured data from multiple sources as never before. Strategic collaborations with AI-driven companies can help large pharmaceutical companies establish a robust, AI-based pipeline as part of their portfolios and address new therapeutic areas."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizing the Pharmaceutical Industry, presents the technology roadmap, trends, capabilities, and applications driven by AI in the pharmaceuticals industry. It includes stakeholders' activities as well as industry initiatives and analyzes the investment environment, regional and global regulation landscape, and standardization approaches for tackling challenges.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/30r.

AI-driven tools are encouraging companies to develop therapies for severely underserved areas and are also paving the way for precision medicine through a stratified therapeutics discovery and development approach. Collaborations among database holders, AI developers, and drug manufacturers will facilitate the early development of multiple therapeutics, even those focused on treating rare and chronic diseases.

AI-based technology companies are also empowered to make the most of scientific results and learning systems synergy to ensure a successful clinical translation of therapeutic, diagnostic, and theranostic developments. Some of the key applications of AI technologies in pharmaceuticals include:

Drug development: Aids in disease modeling, drug design and development, lead identification, and drug repurposing.

Candidates' validation: Helps design and run pre-clinical trials, in silico/in vitro/in vivo studies, and investigational new drug (IND) process.

Clinical trials: Supports all processes, from designing the trial to patient identification through data collection, analysis, and report generation.

Regulatory approval: Facilitates the approval of application and process, labeling, and safety updates.

Precision medicine: Accelerates the development of preventive and personalized care, treatment surveillance, and omics adaptive models.

"Overall, there is a profound and growing scientific understanding of many metabolic and signaling pathways, especially at molecular and genomic levels, which encourages the use of sophisticated technologies to develop groundbreaking therapies," noted Van Cauwenberghe. "As the underlying causes of many diseases remain vague and imprecise, AI-based approaches have emerged as the ideal mechanisms for finding novel treatments."

Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizing the Pharmaceutical Industryis part of Frost & Sullivan's global Visionary Healthcare Growth Partnership Service program.

Frost & Sullivan's global TechVision practice is focused on innovation, disruption and convergence and provides a variety of technology-based alerts, newsletters and research services as well as growth consulting services. Its premier offering, the TechVision program, identifies and evaluates the most valuable emerging and disruptive technologies enabling products with near-term potential. A unique feature of the TechVision program is an annual selection of 50 technologies that can generate convergence scenarios, possibly disrupt the innovation landscape, and drive transformational growth. View a summary of our TechVision program by clicking on the following link: http://ifrost.frost.com/TechVision_Demo .

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizing the Pharmaceutical Industry

D815-TV

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

T: +1 210 348 10 12

T: +54 11 4778 3540

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan

Linkedin: Frost & Sullivan

http://ww2.frost.com

http://www.frost.com/techvision

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799210/artificial_intelligence_pharmaceutical_industry.jpg