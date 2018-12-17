Vernalis Research, a Ligand Company, announced the achievement of a £1 million success milestone in its drug discovery collaboration with Asahi Kasei Pharma (AKP).

This collaboration with AKP was initiated in October 2013 and utilises Vernalis' fragment and structure-based drug discovery platform against an undisclosed target for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. This is the third milestone achieved under the collaboration recognising the significant progress made to date. Additional financial terms of this collaboration have not been disclosed.

Mike Wood, Ph.D. Research Director of Vernalis Research, commented, "We are delighted with the success we have achieved in our close collaboration with the scientists at Asahi Kasei Pharma. This collaboration is another excellent endorsement of our world-leading fragment and structure-based drug discovery platform, and we look forward to the potential for continued success in our collaboration with AKP."

