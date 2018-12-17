The "France - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in France's telecommunications market. the report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Key Developments

Orange stops promoting PSTN products;

Bouygues Telecom sets up Objenious subsidiary dedicated to the Internet of Things;

Orange sets up Orange Horizons subsidiary to exploit potential in new markets;

Regulator institutes revised spectrum coverage obligations;

Orange partners with Ericsson and Nokia to develop a path to 5G launches national LTE-M service;

Regulator progresses with 2.6GHz and 3.5GHz spectrum use for 5G;

Government proposes new measures to fill gaps in broadband availability;

Altice increases the footprint of its 1Gb/s FttP service;

The success of fibre co-investment deals among operators;

Report update includes the regulator's market data updates to June 2018, operator data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Featured

Altice (SFR Group)

Bouygues Telecom

Iliad (Free, Free Mobile)

Numricable

Omea Telecom

Orange

Virgin Mobile

Topics Covered

1. Key statistics

1.1 Country overview

2. Telecommunications market

2.1 Market analysis

3. Regulatory environment

3.1 History

3.2 National legal framework

3.3 France NumErique 2012

3.4 Regulatory authority

3.5 Telecom sector liberalisation

4. Fixed network operators

4.1 Orange Group

4.2 Altice France

4.3 Free (Iliad)

4.4 Bouygues Telecom

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 National telecom network

5.2 International infrastructure

5.3 Smart infrastructure

6. Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7. Mobile communications

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Mobile statistics

7.3 Mobile infrastructure

7.4 Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

7.5 Mobile voice

7.6 Mobile data

7.7 Mobile broadband

7.8 Forecasts mobile subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

7.9 Regulatory issues

7.10 Major mobile operators

7.11 Mobile content and applications

