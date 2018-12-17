SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Vegetable Glycerin Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Vegetable glycerin is experiencing a high degree of adoption in the global personal care industry by virtue of its hygroscopic properties. Currently, APAC claims the largest market share owing to the maturity of the personal care industry in that region with Europe trailing behind. However, despite being the largest producer of vegetable glycerin, Europe will witness a declining category growth owing to the saturating demand and declining domestic production.

This vegetable glycerin procurement research report offers crucial supply market forecasts and cost drivers insights to help the buyers analyze their total cost of ownership. This market intelligence report also offers a coverage of the sustainability practices and the risk management/mitigation strategies to improve category spend.

"To avoid procuring contaminated products, we advise buyers to ensure that the suppliers offer traceability of various inputs involved in the manufacturing of vegetable glycerin," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. "Suppliers are also expected to implement technologies and processes to track inputs in real time," added Anil.

This market intelligence report has highlighted the following KPIs to play a key role in influencing spend. They include:

Cost-control initiatives undertaken by suppliers play an integral role in helping buyers to stay within their budgets and achieve their production targets

Collaborate with suppliers having strong VMI capabilities

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materialscategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Vegetable glycerin

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope in the IT peripherals market

Category map

