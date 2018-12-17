Company Recognized for Most Advanced Industrial Security Technology

Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, today announced it won the E.ON Corporate Challenge on Cyber Security against six other companies. The hands-on, one-day challenge was organized by leading European energy provider E.ON and its corporate accelerator and seed-investor :agile. Based on excellent performance and an outstanding product, Indegy has been awarded a paid pilot with the Information Security unit of E.ON.

"We have found one startup that will help us address a leading challenge in a future of rapidly increasing and changing devices asset discovery," said René Rindermann, Chief Information Security Officer at E.ON SE. "Indegy has developed a solution that allows us not only to identify devices by listening, but also to proactively query them and get additional information. This information is not only valuable for security teams, but also for their colleagues, who are operating those assets."

With its growing number of decentralized, digital and connected assets, and its large-scale energy distribution infrastructure E.ON is increasingly exposed to malicious attacks, which require a compatible protection. To address those challenges, E.ON created the Corporate Cyber Security Challenge to identify the most innovative solutions for securing critical assets in corporate IT and OT Landscapes.

"Being selected by representatives from Europe's leading energy company as the top industrial security solution in E.ON's Corporate Cyber Challenge is a powerful endorsement of our technology and active approach to detecting all changes made to operational technology devices and processes," said Mille Gandelsman, Co-Founder and CTO of Indegy. "Several leading global energy companies have chosen the Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite to protect their critical assets."

About E.ON

E.ON is an international private energy company, which focuses on energy networks, customer solutions, and renewable energies. As one of Europe's largest energy companies, E.ON plays a leading role in shaping a clean, digital, decentralized world of energy. To this end, the company develops and sells products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. In fiscal 2017, 40,000 employees generated sales of 38 billion euros. Around 32 million customers purchase electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electric mobility and energy efficiency from E.ON. The company is one of the world's leading producers of renewable energy and has invested more than EUR 12 billion in this business area in recent years. E.ON is headquartered in Essen, Germany. For more information, please visit www.eon.com.

About Indegy

Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, protects industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error. The Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite arms security and operations teams with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other industrial organizations around the world.

