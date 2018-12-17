Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-17 / 14:40 *Metallurgical test work Confirms that High Quality Saleable Quartz and Feldspar Products can be Generated as a Co-product with Spodumene Lithium* *Mina do Barroso Lithium Project* Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or the 'Company'), the AIM quoted resource development company, which is focused on becoming Europe's most significant producer of lithium spodumene concentrates from its Portuguese Mina do Barroso Project ('Mina do Barroso', 'MdB' or 'the Project'), is pleased to announce that its ongoing metallurgical test work has successfully produced saleable quartz and feldspar products. *Highlights* · *High quality, saleable quartz and feldspar co-products produced*from ongoing metallurgical test work programme · Co-products will be produced from further processing of the tail material from the spodumene concentration process · Initial indications are that the following products can be produced and market studies by First Test Minerals have been completed to provide some indicative pricings for the products: · *Feldspar*(Na2O+K2O+Li2O grades >12%) *potential price range of US$65-100/tonne* · *Quartz*(99.6% pure) *potential price range US$60-100/tonne* · *Bulk Tail*(Na2O+K2O+Li2O grades >7%) *potential price range of US$40-45/tonne* · All products have *low levels of potential impurities*, below maximum limits specified by customers · Importantly, the potential *pricing of the products*which can be produced have been identified as being *significantly higher, by First Test Minerals, than those **conservative values used in the recent Scoping Study*of US$39/tonne for feldspar and US$33/tonne for quartz · *Test work for co-product and specifications independently evaluated and confirmed*by ceramics industry expert, First Test Minerals Ltd · Bulk co-products currently being generated for further evaluation by potential customers and *preliminary offtake discussions are underway*with a number of potential parties · *Significant environmental benefit*from the sale of co-products, reducing the potential size of the footprint of any potential operation · *Sale of co-products to prove economically beneficial for the Company, through the diversification of asset products* *Savannah's CEO, David Archer said:*"The area in which we operate is a major quarrying region for ceramic materials which supply the vibrant ceramics industries in both Portugal and Spain. Importantly, having multiple product streams means we are maximising the value adding potential of the Project while also reducing the volume of non-saleable material that will need to be emplaced on site in contoured and vegetated landforms. I look forward to providing further updates as we progress our Feasibility Study towards delivery in 2019." Please click on the following link to the complete press release: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3197K_1-2018-12-12.pdf [1] For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com [2]or contact: David Archer (CEO) Savannah Resources Tel: +44 20 7117 plc 2489 David Hignell / Dugald Northland Capital Tel: +44 20 3861 J. Carlean (Nominated Partners Ltd 6625 Adviser) Christopher Raggett / finnCap Ltd Tel: +44 20 7220 Camille Gochez (Broker) 0500 Grant Barker (Equity Whitman Howard Tel: +44 020 Adviser) 7659 1225 Charlotte Page / Lottie St Brides Partners Tel: +44 20 7236 Wadham (Financial PR) Ltd 1177 *About Savannah* Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of our staff and the communities we work with. The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV". End of Media Release Issuer: Savannah Resources PLC 2018-12-17 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 758959 2018-12-17 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=50cae9d854ed2935bd7f6155c8d7cd9c&application_id=758959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8fc7c21be232c3d683d55d027ddc4129&application_id=758959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2018 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)