SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Induction Motors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005415/en/

Global Induction Motors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for HVAC systems, which utilize induction motors as one of the primary components, will result in the accelerating category spend growth momentum for this category in emerging nations like APAC, MEA, and South America. Induction motors are characterized with a simple construction process, low maintenance costs, and high efficiency. Such factors are responsible for driving the category adoption for commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Request a Free Sample of this market intelligence report here!

Insights offered in this induction motors procurement research report include supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get a free customization of the induction motors procurement market intelligence report to get information tailored to your every requirement.

"Prior to engaging with a supplier, conducting a total spend analysis is imperative for the buyers to identify significant cost-saving opportunities during the category procurement," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This induction motors procurement research report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the years to come:

Equipment TCO optimization is a key supplier selection criterion of buyers

Fluctuations in metal prices will be a key concern for suppliers during forecast period

Purchase the full market intelligence report on induction motors here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Induction motors

US market insights

Supplier cost structure of the insurance services in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from the induction motors procurement research report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Automobile Fuel Injection System Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Hydraulic Accumulators Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005415/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us