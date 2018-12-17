At the request of CombiGene AB 556403-3818, Combine AB's shares and equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq First North as from December 19, 2018. Short name: COMBI ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 51,593,476 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0006504593 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 165139 ------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4000000 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556403-3818 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.