NextFuel CEO Gains Prestigious Business Worldwide Magazine Award for Innovation in Tackling Climate Change

LONDON, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The head of NextFuel has gained global recognition for his work in the Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards. Stefano Romanoimpressed the judging panel for his commitment to tackling climate change with new innovative technology, earning the title of Clean Technology CEO of the Year (Europe).

The 2018 Global Corporate Excellence Awards seek to identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities. Business Worldwide aims to focus on the success of these organisations, highlighting their exemplary accomplishments to inspire others.

Global warming is arguably the biggest issue of our time. According to a 2018 report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPPC) drastic action must be taken within the next twelve years to keep global warming within a 1.5°C rise. With fossil fuels still accounting for around 80% of the world's energy consumption and demand continuing to grow, the report recommended that governments work harder to find an alternative. NextFuel could well be the answer.

CO2 negative fuel presented at the climate summit

NextFuel AB is a Scandinavian clean tech company with an innovative proven technology that transforms plant matter - grasses and the byproduct of agricultural produce - into a new CO2 negative fuel. NextFuel can be used as a substitute for any fossil fuel and is significantly cheaper in most markets.

NextFuel presented their technological breakthrough at the UN Climate Summit (COP24)December 12, and was back in April chosen as one of the best practice projects by Arnold Schwarzenegger's R20 Regions of Climate Action at the Austrian World Summit.

NextFuel already have their first factory in production in Austria, and are in the process of implementing two large-scale industrial projects in East Africa and South America. Further projects are being considered in Europe, Asia and other African regions. The team at NextFuel plan to begin exporting and licensing the technology to companies around the world as soon as possible.

NextFuel CEO Stefano Romano is also the joint largest investor in the company and when receiving the award, highlighted the importance of NextFuel working together with companies from all around the world to fast spread the new technology globally.

"To scale fast and impact climate change, we need to work together with existing industrial and energy companies through joint ventures or by licensing the technology to them," he said.

More information about NextFuel can be found at www.nextfuel.com .

An article on the company can also be found on BWM website https://www.bwmonline.com/2018/11/28/tackling-global-warming-with-nextfuel/

For further details about the Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards visit https://www.bwmonline.com

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com

Media Requests:

NextFuel AB

Audun Sommerli Time (CMO)

E: audun.time@nextfuel.com





www.nextfuel.com





Contact

Robert Weinberg

Awards Department

E: robert.weinberg@bwmonline.com





W: http://www.bwmonline.com