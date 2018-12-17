Aleading web and social media analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest engagement on identifying crucialwebsite performance metrics for an online apparel store.The client is a leading online apparel store located in the United States with over $37 billion in revenues. The prime aim of the client was to understand their website's performance and optimize customer experience. They wanted to develop a better understanding of the crucial website performance metrics to precisely measure business performance in terms of traffic, leads, and sales. They were also keen on evaluating specific channels and devising precise business strategies.

The market for online apparels has witnessed an incline among the U.S. consumers. Increasing internet penetration is one of the major reasons for the growth of this industry but there are few major challenges faced by online apparel stores that need to be addressed to sustain profitability in the market. Some of the major challenges facing the online apparel retail industry are growing consumerism, garnering customers' attention, and managing the inventory. To counter such challenges, companies need to identify key website performance metrics to identify the strengths and weaknesses of their websites.

"Companies in the online apparel retail industry are exhibiting agility and excellence in stock visibility, operations planning, and inventory intelligence to drive customers towards them," says an expert from Quantzig.

With the help of Quantzig's website performance metrics, the client was able to analyze and predict the customer behavior and offer personalized marketing solutions to meet their distinct requirements. In addition, they were able to analyze their websites' performance and visitors' behavior across multiple channels. This helped them in determining the impact of their webpage and improving the quality of content for the website.

Quantzig's web analytics solution helped the client to:

Improve the quality of content.

Determine the impact of the webpage.

Quantzig's web analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing visitor behavior and identifying key KPIs.

Offering a personalized marketing action plan.

