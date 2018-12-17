Technavio analysts forecast the dies and molds Market in India to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005366/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the dies and molds Market in India from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Incorporation of simulation technology in casting process is one of the major trends being witnessed in the dies and molds market in India 2018-2022 Operators in the global casting industry are gradually incorporating various simulation based software with their offerings to cater to the growing needs of end-users, such as the automotive sector. Simulation technology is used to produce reliable, high-precision, and cost-effective components in the casting method. Simulation based casting helps in the easy detection of defects and eliminates them with ease to optimize the feed ability of the casting process.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the dies and molds market in India is the automation in die casting process:

Dies and molds market in India: Automation in die casting process

Over the past two decades, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of industry robots in the manufacturing industry. The use of industrial robots in the manufacturing process offers increased efficiency, higher flexibility, reduced cycle time, and enhanced precision in producing the final product. Therefore, the automation in die casting process is expected to propel the growth of the dies and molds market in India during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on tools and components, "Apart from the automation in die casting process, factors such as the high demand from construction activities, and the new opportunities with aluminum metal injection molding will fuel the growth of the dies and molds market in India during the forecast period."

Dies and molds market in India: Segmentation analysis

The dies and molds market in India research report provides market segmentation by application (casting, forging, and injection molding), by end-user (automotive, construction, electronics, and machine tools) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The automotive segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 29% share, followed by construction, electronics, and machine tools respectively. The electronics segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005366/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com