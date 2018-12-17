JPJ Group PLC - Approval of Swedish License

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce today that Dumarca Gaming Ltd, a subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded an online gaming license in Sweden, to be effective when the regulated market commences in January 2019.

Welcoming the news, Simon Wykes, CEO of Jackpotjoy Operations Ltd, commented: "Ensuring that our gaming platform is fully compliant with all of Sweden's licensing requirements has been a challenge which our technology team has successfully handled within a very short time frame. We now look forward to addressing the opportunity that a regulated and licensed Swedish market will present in 2019."

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

