Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries Announces the Launch of New Websites for Nine Global Locations

The new websites offer visitors of each location a customized experience with enhanced navigation and search functions, relevant product images, videos, educational content and more

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of technologically-advanced protective clothing for industry, healthcare and first responders, announced today the launch of seven newly redesigned websites for select operating regions, including United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Europe, China, and Asia Pacific, and the foundational launch of two new websites for India and Australia. The new sites are part of the Company's newly enhanced and expanded digital marketing strategies and offer visitors of each new site a customized experience with enhanced navigation and search functions, centralized products pages with relevant product images, videos and educational content, greater insight into the company's research and innovations, and more. Access to each of the new sites is available at www.lakeland.com.

'We are thrilled about the launch of our new websites and the advanced user experience they will provide customers, distributors, channel partners, investors, and media representatives,' said Mike Schoonover, Vice President of Marketing at Lakeland Industries. 'Our customers and partners, who represent some of the world's most progressive organizations, will now be able to better leverage Lakeland's research, robust educational resources, and innovative product offerings that act as the first line of defense in critical environments while improving worker safety.'

Lakeland's new websites will offer a completely revamped user interface design with improved usability and product pages that are enhanced to incorporate relevant product videos, educational resources, research data and more. Updated product imagery can be easily accessed and utilized by all distribution partners for a more streamlined approach to the promotion of Lakeland products. Additionally, specialized content including e-books, videos, detailed product downloads and other marketing resources are offered on key industry sector pages for cleanroom, oil and gas, electric and gas utilities, and fire service markets.

Lakeland's new websites will be updated frequently with news of new product launches, product images and resources, research data, educational resources, corporate milestones and other corporate and product developments. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and subscribe to receive periodic updates on blog postings, product offerings, news, and investment opportunities sent straight to their inbox.

For more information about Lakeland and the launch of the company's new websites, visit Lakeland.com.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.:

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. The Company's products are sold by a direct sales force and through independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,000 safety and mill supply distributors. These distributors in turn supply end user industrial customers such as chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, janitorial, pharmaceutical and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as hospitals and laboratories. In addition, Lakeland supplies federal, state, and local government agencies, fire and police departments, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many other federal and state agencies. For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Meyers

Stream Creative

andrea@streamcreative.com

414-530-0704

SOURCE: Lakeland Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530723/Lakeland-Industries-Announces-the-Launch-of-New-Websites-for-Nine-Global-Locations