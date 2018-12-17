Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ASMALLWORLD AG: ASMALLWORLD hosted sold-out Winter Weekend in Gstaad; raising CHF 200'000 for Child's i Foundation charity 2018-12-17 / 15:51 *Press release* *ASMALLWORLD hosted sold-out Winter Weekend in Gstaad; raising CHF 200'000 for Child's i Foundation charity* *Zurich, 17.12.2018 - Last weekend, ASMALLWORLD welcomed 230 guests from over 25 countries to the 9th Annual Winter Weekend. This sold-out flagship event, ASMALLWORLD's most-anticipated social event of the year took place at the Gstaad Palace in Switzerland, which was exclusively rented for ASMALLWORLD's guests from December 14th to Sunday, December 17th, 2018.* _Over 230 guests attended the sold-out Winter Weekend in Gstaad_ Last weekend, more than 230 ASMALLWORLD (ASW) members and guests from all over the world travelled to the snow-covered Bernese Oberland for the sold-out ASW Winter Weekend to kick off the winter season. The ASW Winter Weekend is the longest-running, and most-anticipated flagship event of the year. As in previous years, ASW rented the legendary Gstaad Palace, which opened its doors exclusively for ASMALLWORLD guests, providing the perfect setting to start the festive season. Due to the high demand for this event, ASMALLWORLD also rented rooms in the Alpina Gstaad, to accommodate additional guests. On Friday night, the theme was 'Je ne regrette rien', which saw the Gstaad Palace ballroom completely transformed into a salon rouge from 1920s Paris. Guests travelled back in time, enjoying live music and performances reminiscent this golden age, including dance performances by French Can Can dancers and two different French bands. *ASW raised CHF 200,000 for the Child's i Foundation during the gala dinner* After basking in the sunshine and savouring local Swiss delicacies during the Après Ski fondue lunch at the chic Chalet Berghaus Wasserngrat, guests attended the traditional ASW Foundation Charity Gala dinner on Saturday evening. This year ASW supported the Child's i Foundation, a charity which has the goal that every child in Uganda can grow up in a loving family. Child's i Foundation's founder, Lucy Buck, attended the event to present her organisation. In a joint effort between many generous guests and the UBS Optimus foundation, ASMALLWORLD's partner for this event, made it possible to raise CHF 200'000 for this noble cause. ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher remarked "We are extremely happy about this amazing weekend. Not only did our guests enjoy our festivities but they also donated generously to support the Child's i foundation. We are proud that we can support Lucy Buck's organisation and make a real difference to the lives of many Ugandan families." *3rd Annual ASW Summer Weekend in St. Tropez confirmed * The 3rd edition of the ASW Summer Weekend in St. Tropez has also been announced. It will take place from the 17th to the 19th of May 2018 at the Hotel de Paris in St. Tropez. This firmly established flagship event, set in the stylish French Riviera, was sold-out earlier this year and is expected to be just as popular in 2019. ASMALLWORLD is looking forward to welcoming its members and guests for another highly-anticipated annual event that is not to be missed. High resolution photo in our media section at https://www.asmallworldag.com/downloads [1] This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com [2] *Contact:* ASMALLWORLD AG Jan Luescher, CEO Bellerivestrasse 241 CH-8008 Zurich press@asw.com *ASMALLWORLD - share the good life* ASMALLWORLD, the world's leading lifestyle community, is a private social network that connects people with a shared passion for the good life. Each year, ASMALLWORLD organises more than 1000 events around the world, where members can expand their private and professional networks. The ASMALLWORLD website and mobile apps offer members the opportunity to engage in discussions, obtain travel advice from the Travel Guides or other members, or meet other members whilst travelling the world. Members also enjoy exclusive privileges from international partners such as status upgrades, discounts and additional services. Besides the global ASMALLWORLD community, Zurich-based ASMALLWORLD AG operates First Class & More, a subscription-based luxury travel community, ASW Travel AG, which provides bespoke travel arrangements for its customers, as well as The World's Finest Clubs AG, which offers its members access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world. More at www.asw.com [3] and www.asmallworldag.com [2] End of Corporate News Language: English Company: ASMALLWORLD AG Löwenstrasse 40 8001 Zürich Switzerland ISIN: CH0404880129 Valor: A2JE3W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group News Service 759035 2018-12-17 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b3961369f8959e8371a3573b208b502c&application_id=759035&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4cf9d4eb1855c6f1e5a5b3aabe373d5c&application_id=759035&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e6a10e156322000dd540ff95bfe99e35&application_id=759035&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

