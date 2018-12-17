A renowned merchandising analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest article on the best strategies to implement visual merchandising in retail.

Visual merchandising is an effective method to maximize sales. The primary aim of visual merchandising in retail is to invoke the sensory receptors of the target and potential customers. Investing in visual merchandising can cost businesses in terms of time and money but can prove to be a strong marketing tool for increasing customer loyalty. This can help them in getting the most value out of their products. However, businesses need to be cautious of the strategies they are implementing to avoid unintended losses.

"Retailers should strike the right balance between promoting the products and the number of promotional displays in order to attain optimum sales," says a market expert from Quantzig.

Best strategies to implement visual merchandising in retail:

Poor window displays

Window display is the first thing that draws the attention of customers. Therefore, it becomes vital for businesses to utilize this space effectively to attract customers. This should ideally comprise of key visual merchandising elements such as proper lighting, props, and color combinations. Stores should also ensure that the products and props used in the window display are changed at definite intervals.

Understocking or overstocking of products

Retailers need to manage their inventory smartly so that they can address the needs of their customers without being overstocked. Overstocking not only results in bad visual merchandising but also creates a bad impression in the customers mind. This doesn't mean that stores should not have enough merchandise. In fact, retailers should establish and adhere to a planogram and determine what goes where, in what quantity, and when. Are you finding it difficult to implement visual merchandising in retail?Get in touch with our experts.

Lack of continuity

Retailers need to make sure that the elements which they are putting on the window display are easily accessible inside the store. Lack of continuity can dip the sales of the store. However, using visual merchandising elements that are based on a certain theme including the point-of-sale systems will result in boosting sales. To know more about the strategies needed to implement visual merchandising in retail, visit the full page here!

