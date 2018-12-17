Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Worth $36.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision), End-Use Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.2% from 2018 to 2025. The market has huge potential across various end users such as hospitals and providers, healthcare payers, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Increasingly large and complex data set available in the form of big data and growing need to reduce the increasing healthcare cost drive the growth of this market. Improving computing power and declining cost of hardware are other key factors driving the AI in healthcare market.

AI in healthcare market for software to hold largest market during forecast period

The AI in healthcare market for software segment is expected to hold the largest market from 2018 to 2023. Growing adoption of AI solutions and platforms among healthcare providers and healthcare payers is the prime factor driving the growth of the software segment. The software is developed using AI technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning. In most cases, the software can run in the existing system without any additional requirement for specific hardware.

Machine learning technology to witness highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025

Machine learning technology is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Increasing adoption of machine learning technology (especially deep learning) in various healthcare applications is driving the growth of machine learning technology in AI in healthcare market. The major types of machine learning technology are deep learning, supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and reinforcement learning.

North America leads AI in healthcare market in terms of value

North America to account for the largest size of the AI in healthcare market throughout the forecast period. The wide-scale adoption of AI technologies across the continuum of care, especially in the US, is the key factor supporting the growth of the AI in healthcare market in this region. In addition, the strong presence of key AI hardware and software providers, such as NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Xilinx (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Johnson and Johnson (US), and GE (US), is complementing the growth of the AI in healthcare market in the region.

The major companies profiled in this report are NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), General Vision (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Medtronic plc (US). The market has active participation of start-ups. A few emerging companies in the market are CloudMedx (US), Imagia Cybernetics (Canada), Precision Health AI (US), and Cloud Pharmaceuticals (US).

