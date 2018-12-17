Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 December to 14 December 2018

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/11/2018 FR0010313833 10000 79,0552 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/11/2018 FR0010313833 8000 79,5732 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/11/2018 FR0010313833 10000 78,4732 XPAR TOTAL 28 000 78,9953

