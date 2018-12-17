sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

106,98 Euro		-5,14
-4,58 %
WKN: A2JEGN ISIN: LU1778762911 Ticker-Symbol: 639 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,83
110,07
17:29
109,82
110,08
17:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA106,98-4,58 %