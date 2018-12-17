Tencent Music Entertainment Group IPO
It's no secret that investing in initial public offerings (IPOs) can be very profitable. But not every IPO is going to be a slam dunk, even if the company is solid. Just take a look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), known as "the Spotify of China."
Tencent Music Entertainment Group went public on December 12. The company priced its shares at $13.00 apiece, which was at the bottom of its stated range of $13.00-$15.00.
On its first day of trading, TME stock surged 9.2% to $14.19, which was a pretty good start. However, the stock was not able to maintain that momentum.
This morning, shares of.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
It's no secret that investing in initial public offerings (IPOs) can be very profitable. But not every IPO is going to be a slam dunk, even if the company is solid. Just take a look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), known as "the Spotify of China."
Tencent Music Entertainment Group went public on December 12. The company priced its shares at $13.00 apiece, which was at the bottom of its stated range of $13.00-$15.00.
On its first day of trading, TME stock surged 9.2% to $14.19, which was a pretty good start. However, the stock was not able to maintain that momentum.
This morning, shares of.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...