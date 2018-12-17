Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Prime Living AB, LEI: 54930047PEIG41OHTF84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: PRIME, SE0006422309 PRIME PREF B, SE0006422317 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Prime Living AB on December 17 at 16:45 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 17:10 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 17:20 CET, December 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB