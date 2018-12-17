"We are honored to have once again been chosen to review the companies and products on view at ShowStoppers at CES"

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, will again host and judge the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers at the media reception at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year's ShowStoppers at CES will take place on January 8, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Lafite Ballroom in the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

"We are honored to have once again been chosen to review the companies and products on view at ShowStoppers at CES," said Ian Weightman, senior vice president, IHS Markit. "These awards highlight the latest products to hit the market, allowing technology companies to exhibit their ingenuity and innovation to consumer and business users and key journalists converging on CES from around the world."

IHS Markit Innovation Awards showcase the most innovative products in the following technology categories:

Automotive

Augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and gaming

Fitness, wearables and health Devices

Home audio

Mobile accessories

Mobile computing

Personal entertainment

Robotics and drones

Smart home and appliances

Video displays and devices

Judges for the awards are industry research analysts at IHS Markit who cover the gamut of technology sectors related to each ShowStoppers event:

Francis Sideco, vice president, technology, analytics and performance benchmarking

Ian Weightman, senior vice president, technology

Jae Shin, senior director, displays research and product management

Jeff Lin, research and analysis associate director, tablet and notebook PCs, desktop monitors, TVs

Mark Boyadjis, principal analyst and manager of automotive user experience

Matt Gnyp, vice president, technology

Paul Gagnon, research and analysis executive director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

Randy Lawson, subject matter expert, semiconductor industry

Bing Zhang, research and analysis director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

Yogita Kanesin, senior analyst, IoT connectivity

"ShowStoppers is where startups and global industry leaders alike demonstrate and introduce exciting technologies and products aimed at today's diverse and changing lifestyles," said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. "We're delighted to once again have the world-class experts at IHS Markit weigh in on the major new products and services that are changing the face of the technology industry."

Exhibitors may submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for IHS Markit Innovation Awards. IHS Markit and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards. For more detailed information, visit http://awards.showstoppers.com/. To set up an interview with any of the analyst judges, please contact Lee Graham at lee.graham@ihsmarkit.com.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets. ShowStoppers produces events at CES, Mobile World Congress and Mobile World Congress Americas, among others; the official press events at CE Week, IFA, and NAB; and partners with CES and CE Week.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

