Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.12.2018 | 17:52
PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, December 17

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 September 2018

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



17 December 2018


