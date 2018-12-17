Julien Perrier brings extensive immunotherapy business operation experience

To prepare the best commercial alliance for Phase 3 NSCLC candidate Tedopi

To strengthen commitment to clinical FR104 CD28 antagonist autoimmune program

To establish U.S.-based global strategic development and operational team in Boston

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced the appointment of Julien Perrier as chief commercial officer. Mr. Perrier has an extensive background in marketing and commercialization of leading immunotherapy products and will be the founding member of the Company's new Boston-based, U.S. global development team specialized in immunotherapy.

"By the end of 2019 we are looking forward to providing the first results from our pivotal Phase 3 trial of Tedopi to treat non-small cell lung cancer for patients who have failed checkpoint inhibitor treatment, the current standard of care for this cancer indication. Julien's experience in business operations and commercial alliances will allow us to accelerate our efforts to position Tedopi as an important new therapeutic option for patients suffering from this devastating disease," saidAlexis Peyroles, chief executive officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics. "Julien's experience in immunology and biologics will also prove essential as we plan next steps for FR104, a Phase 2-ready, first-in-class CD28 antagonist with exciting potential to treat autoimmune disease and an important value driver for OSE moving forward."

Most recently, Mr. Perrier was head of the immunology division, France, at AbbVie, where he oversaw the commercial operations for Humira as well as preparations for the launch of two additional immunology products. From 2013 to 2017, Mr. Perrier was head of operations and portfolio management at the biological products division of Sanofi in partnership with Regeneron, specializing in immunology. From 2004 to 2013, much of that time based in the U.S., he held multiple positions for Sanofi, including serving as director of strategy and operations and acting vice president commercial operations for Dupixent, a monoclonal antibody targeting three indications.

Julien Perrier said, "I am excited to bring my expertise in global business and immunology to the team at OSE Immunotherapeutics, a highly validated leader in the development of exciting novel therapeutic-candidates for the modulation of immune responses to treat both cancer and autoimmune disease. I look forward to contributing to OSE's strategy as its assets progress through clinical development and into commercialization."

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi, is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat autoimmune diseases. In April 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE signed a global license and collaboration agreement to develop preclinical checkpoint inhibitor OSE-172 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) in multiple cancer indications. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered with Servier Laboratories under an option agreement up to the completion of a planned Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel disease and Sjogren's syndrome. In November 2018, OSE received CTA approval to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of OSE-127.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.

Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2018, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2017, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

