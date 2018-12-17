The "Greece - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Greece's Telcos Invest More in Fibre to Reach 2025 Goals
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Greece's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.
The report introduces the key aspects of the Greek fixed-line telecoms, wholesale and IT market, outlining the regulatory environment, assessing the major players and providing relevant operational data and financial statistics on both the operators and the market.
The report also covers the fixed-line broadband segment, as also the mobile voice and data markets, covering regulatory and sector developments as well as reviews of the key players.
Key Developments
- Ericsson deploys NB-IoT for Cosmote in 11 cities
- Vodafone completes acquisition of Cyta Hellas
- Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind Hellas pay 201.45 million to extend 1800MHz licences to end-2035
- Cosmote trials carrier aggregation technology providing data at up to 1.2Gb/s launches LTE-A Pro services
- Alternative operators able to access OTE's VDSL vectoring technology
- Wind Hellas providing 1Gb/s in fibre trials extends fibre sharing venture with Vodafone Greece
- Amended laws reducing SIM card penetration
- 2G spectrum refarmed for 3G and LTE use
- OTE extends Smart City projects to Halkida and Patras
- Government sells 5% stake in OTE to Deutsche Telekom
- Report update includes the regulator's market review and annual report for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.
Companies Featured
- Forthnet (Nova)
- On Telecoms
- OTE (Cosmote)
- Tellas
- Vodafone Greece
- Wind Hellas
Topics Covered
1. Key Statistics
2. Telecommunications Market
3. Regulatory Environment
4. Fixed Network Operators
5. Telecommunications Infrastructure
6. Broadband Market
7. Digital Economy
8. Mobile Communications
