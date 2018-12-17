SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30 reinforces its positioning for high-speed Internet and fiber-optic cabling in France and Spain

Press releaseDecember 17, 2018, 6:00 pm

Solutions 30 reinforces its positioning for high-speed Internet and fiber-optic cabling in France and Spain

Solutions 30, a leader in solutions for new technologies, has strengthened its position as a premier partner to the largest French and European operators. In Spain, the group has given new impetus to its growth dynamic due to favorable market conditions. Solutions 30 acquired 100% of the share capital of Spanish company Saltó Telecomunicaciones S.L., a top-tier partner of the Spanish telecom operator Masmovil, and 49% of the share capital of Grupo Magaez Telecomunicaciones, a top-tier partner of Vodafone in Spain. In France, the group has asserted its leadership by acquiring 100% of the share capital of Sotranasa, a company based in southern France that generated nearly €50 million in revenue in 2017 in the telecommunications and energy sector.

For Gianbeppi Fortis, chairman of Solutions 30's executive board, "These new acquisitions enable us to strengthen our relationships with major French and international operators in the high-speed Internet and energy sectors. They allow us to be well positioned in market segments where there will be important growth opportunities in the future such as the deployment of 5G, the transition to sustainable energy, and the increased demand for connected objects in Europe."

New growth dynamic in Spain

The group is experiencing renewed growth in Spain and now intends to strengthen its position with the country's major operators. It aims now to grow both organically and through a targeted strategy of acquisitions in a very fragmented sector.

By acquiring Saltó Telecomunicaciones S.L., Solutions 30 has expanded its offering and positioned itself alongside Masmovil, the fourth-largest telecom operator in the country. Saltó Telecomunicaciones S.L. employs 90 people and generates around €10 million in revenue in Catalonia and Aragon. It has been consolidated into Solutions 30's accounts since the end of October 2018.

The minority stake in Grupo Magaez Telecomunicaciones will allow Solutions 30 to work alongside an entity that generates €2 million in revenue from deploying fiber-optic cabling for Vodafone in Andalusia, Extremadura, Madrid, and Barcelona. This company will not be consolidated in the group's accounts.

Continued market consolidation in France

In France, the group continues its strategy of market share gains and has increased its national coverage even more by acquiring 100% of Sotranasa's share capital.

Created in 1974, the Perpignan-based company generated €49.2 million in revenue in 2017. Present alongside the biggest telecom operators for more than 40 years and a pioneer in deploying fiber-optic cabling in France, Sotranasa has become a premier service provider for operators in the Southwest. The company has also been working in the energy sector since 2006 and notably holds contracts with Enedis (formerly ERDF) and GRDF.

"By acquiring Sotranasa, Solutions 30 increases its presence in the South of France. This deal enables us not only to strengthen our position with telecom operators in the fiber-optic sector but also to expand our operations in the energy sector. With Sotranasa, Solutions 30 will unlock development opportunities in the fast-growing energy transition sector as the group's new subsidiary has long-standing relationships with the main operators of energy distribution networks in France and is active in numerous renewable energy projects," concludes Karim Rachedi, chief operating officer and board member of Solutions 30.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 6,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



Contacts - Solutions 30

SOLUTIONS 30 EDIFICE COMMUNICATION Nezha Calligaro | CEO PA Samuel Beaupain | Media Relations +352 2 648 19 17 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com (mailto:nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com)

06 88 48 48 02 | samuel@edifice-communication.com (mailto:samuel@edifice-communication.com)

GENESTA FINANCE Hervé Guyot | Listing Sponsor Nathalie Boumendil | Investor Relations 01 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com)

06 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:investor.relations@solutions30.com)



Attachment