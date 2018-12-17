The "Netherlands Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2022 by Services and Technology, By Clinical Applications (Tele Psychiatry, Tele Dermatology, Tele Assistance, Tele Consultation and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Netherlands Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2022 covers Value Chain Analysis in Netherlands telemedicine market, Government regulations, Case Study on successful telemedicine service provider, PEST analysis, along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables.

This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for telemedicine service providers, investors, manufacturers of telemedicine software hardware, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Netherlands Telemedicine market overview and genesis

Value chain analysis in Netherlands Telemedicine Market

Netherlands Telemedicine market size

Netherlands Telemedicine market segmentation by service and technology platform, by type of service platform (Tele Home M-Health and Tele Hospital), by type of technology platform (Software, Hardware and Telecom) and by type of clinical applications (Tele Psychiatry, Tele Dermatology, Tele Assistance, Tele Consultation and Others)

Trends and Development in Netherlands Telemedicine Market

Issues and Challenges in Netherlands Telemedicine Market

Case Study on successful telemedicine service provider

Government regulation in Netherlands Telemedicine market

PEST Analysis in Netherlands Telemedicine market

Competitive landscape in Netherlands Telemedicine market

Company profiling for major players in Netherlands Telemedicine market

Telemedicine software companies

Telemedicine hardware companies

Netherlands Telemedicine market future outlook and projections

Analyst Recommendations

Macroeconomic Factors in Netherlands Telemedicine market

Companies Mentioned

AMD Global Telemedicine

Avizia

Beter Dichtbij

Blackford Analysis

BlueMed

Care Zapp

Comarch Healthcare

Connected Health Tech Solutions

Cupris Healthcare

Focus Cura

Global MED

HomeTouch

InTouch Health

Karify

KSYOS Telemedicine Centre

Noviosys

Patient Journey App

Philadelphia

Philips Healthcare

Portavita

Team Scope

Tele Assistance 77

Tele Health Solutions

Telemedicine Hardware Companies

Verklizan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zvzmgb/netherlands?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005653/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Computing Services, E-Healthcare, Dermatology, Mental Health