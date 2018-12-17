The "Netherlands Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2022 by Services and Technology, By Clinical Applications (Tele Psychiatry, Tele Dermatology, Tele Assistance, Tele Consultation and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Netherlands Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2022 covers Value Chain Analysis in Netherlands telemedicine market, Government regulations, Case Study on successful telemedicine service provider, PEST analysis, along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables.
This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for telemedicine service providers, investors, manufacturers of telemedicine software hardware, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Netherlands Telemedicine market overview and genesis
- Value chain analysis in Netherlands Telemedicine Market
- Netherlands Telemedicine market size
- Netherlands Telemedicine market segmentation by service and technology platform, by type of service platform (Tele Home M-Health and Tele Hospital), by type of technology platform (Software, Hardware and Telecom) and by type of clinical applications (Tele Psychiatry, Tele Dermatology, Tele Assistance, Tele Consultation and Others)
- Trends and Development in Netherlands Telemedicine Market
- Issues and Challenges in Netherlands Telemedicine Market
- Case Study on successful telemedicine service provider
- Government regulation in Netherlands Telemedicine market
- PEST Analysis in Netherlands Telemedicine market
- Competitive landscape in Netherlands Telemedicine market
- Company profiling for major players in Netherlands Telemedicine market
- Telemedicine software companies
- Telemedicine hardware companies
- Netherlands Telemedicine market future outlook and projections
- Analyst Recommendations
- Macroeconomic Factors in Netherlands Telemedicine market
Companies Mentioned
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- Avizia
- Beter Dichtbij
- Blackford Analysis
- BlueMed
- Care Zapp
- Comarch Healthcare
- Connected Health Tech Solutions
- Cupris Healthcare
- Focus Cura
- Global MED
- HomeTouch
- InTouch Health
- Karify
- KSYOS Telemedicine Centre
- Noviosys
- Patient Journey App
- Philadelphia
- Philips Healthcare
- Portavita
- Team Scope
- Tele Assistance 77
- Tele Health Solutions
- Telemedicine Hardware Companies
- Verklizan
