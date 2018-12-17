Olitris Technologies: Nando Caporicci Announces Academic Scholarship Recipient

An experienced entrepreneur and Founder of Olitris Technologies, Nando Caporicci specializes in blockchain technology and bitcoin mining hardware. Having obtained a master's degree in Business Administration, he claims that post-secondary education is a vital component to achieving professional success.

LES CEDRES, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / Nando Caporicci, Founder of Olitris Technologies is pleased to announce, Cole Sonner and Madelyn Haggard, as the recipients of the $1,500 scholarship for students pursuing a University education.

With hopes of one day establishing his own company, Cole Sonner possesses the necessary skills to succeed in the business world. Between his active involvement in school athletics and his strong communication skills, he has developed both the leadership and problem-solving abilities required for his future career as an entrepreneur.

Madelyn Haggard's long-term career objective is to help others by utilizing her degree in social work. With interests in psychology and governmental policies, she has gained valuable first-hand experience and is motivated to put her knowledge to good use.

The Nando Caporicci Scholarship Program was created to reward students pursuing academic excellence. With the rising costs of tuition, it can often be difficult to manage the financial aspects of formal education. Nando supports those individuals looking to make a difference in their community and encourages students to cultivate positive change.

To learn more about Nando Caporicci and his professional endeavors, please visit https://nandocaporicci.com/

About Olitris Technologies

Nando Caporicci is the Founder and President of Olitris Technologies - a company which specializes in bitcoin mining hardware. Bitcoin mining is the process by which transactions are added to Bitcoin public ledger or blockchain. Nando's continued interest in internet technology drives his business forward as he is always in the search for new horizons.

For more information, please contact:

Nando Caporicci

Founder of Olitris Technologies

Email: ncapor@gmail.com

SOURCE: Olitris Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530747/Nando-Caporicci-Announces-Academic-Scholarship-Recipient