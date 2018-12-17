220,000 sq.m let or relet in total since the start of the year

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) is announcing that it has signed a lease with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) for nearly 9,000 sq.m of the Ibox building, in Paris' 12th arrondissement, opposite Gare de Lyon. This new lease, effective from October 2019, follows the leases already signed with the AccorInvest, Dataiku and Exponens Conseil Expertise Comptable groups. All of Ibox's office space has now been pre-let ahead of the building's delivery.

This 19,000 sq.m building, aligned with the highest environmental standards and offering an extensive range of services, perfectly illustrates Gecina's ambition to accompany the transformation of the heart of the city to serve its customers through its brand, which is currently being rolled out and was officially launched on December 6, 2018.

This latest transaction takes the letting rate for the Group's assets delivered in 2018 and 2019 up to 80%.

Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer: "We are delighted to welcome the ESMA, a major pan-European organization, and its teams to the Ibox building. This latest lease caps a historic year for Gecina in terms of lettings, with almost 220,000 sq.m let or relet in total, including around 95,000 sq.m for buildings from its development portfolio".

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 92% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005665/en/

Contacts:

GECINA

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr