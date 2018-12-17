Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub Begins New "Pizza Valet" Curbside Delivery Service for Carry-Out Customers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB: NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, announced that starting last Thursday, December 13th it began the initial roll-out of its new curbside carry-out service at its Fisher's Craft Pizza & Pub location.

Noble Roman's new curbside delivery service for carry-out customers is designed to create added value and convenience for its carry-out customers. Customers calling in carry-out orders are invited to park in designated parking spaces in front of the restaurant, where employee Pizza Valets hustle orders out quickly and conveniently without the guest having to step out of their vehicle. Payments are handled on the phone during the ordering process for maximum convenience, or Pizza Valets can take credit card payments on their mobile payment device at the car.

According to Scott Mobley, president and CEO of Noble Roman's, "We are very excited about our curbside delivery program, which is new and revolutionary in the pizza segment. Carry-out customers enjoy a new level of convenience, and we can 'wow' them with our friendliness, speed and efficiency. It is a great service for any day, but a particularly convenient one on cold, rainy or snowy days when a guest might otherwise be less inclined to order for carry-out. We have begun testing this new service at our Fishers location; after gaining a little experience with it there we will gradually roll it out to all four of our company-operated Craft Pizza & Pub locations."

To make the process as fast and efficient as possible, a new Pizza Valet staging area was worked into a corner of the restaurant near the front exit. Food runners rush completed curbside carry-out orders to insulated hot bags in the forward staging area so that Pizza Valets can deliver fresh, hot food to guests right as they pull in. Parking spots are set up with reserved sign posts in the afternoon and removed after the service ends that night. According to Mobley, "For now, we are offering our Pizza Valet service from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm every night, seven days a week. Based on demand and usage, we will have the option to expand the service to other hours as we continue to develop the program." Mobley noted that guests have been very pleased with the service so far: "A great testament to how well this service is being received shows up in the appreciation our guests are showing our Pizza Valets. This past Friday night, for example, valets were earning over $25 and hour in extra tips!"

About Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is intended to provide a fun, pleasant atmosphere serving pizza and other related menu items, all made fresh in customer view. In January, 2017, Noble Roman's opened its first company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant in Westfield, Indiana, a prosperous and growing community on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Since that time, three additional Craft Pizza & Pubs have been opened in Whitestown, Fishers and Carmel, IN as company-owned restaurants. Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is designed to harken back to the company's early history when it was known simply as "Pizza Pub." Like then, and like the new full-service pizza concepts today, ordering takes place at the counter and food runners deliver orders to the dining room for dine-in guests. The company believes that Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub features many enhancements over the current competitive landscape. The restaurant features two styles of hand-crafted, made-from-scratch pizzas with a selection of 40 different toppings, cheeses and sauces from which to choose. Beer and wine also are featured, with 16 different beers on tap including both national and local craft selections. Wines include 16 high quality, affordably priced options by the bottle or glass in a range of varietals. Beer and wine service is provided at the bar and throughout the dining room.

The pizza offerings feature Noble Roman's traditional hand-crafted thinner crust as well as its signature deep-dish Sicilian crust. After extensive research and development, the system has been designed to enable fast cook times, with oven speeds running approximately 2.5 minutes for traditional pies and 5.75 minutes for Sicilian pies. Traditional pizza favorites such as pepperoni are options on the menu, but also offered is a selection of Craft Pizza & Pub original pizza creations like "Swims with the Fishes" and "Pizza Margherita". The menu also features a selection of contemporary and fresh, made-to-order salads and fresh-cooked pasta. The menu also includes baked subs, hand-sauced wings and a selection of desserts, as well as Noble Roman's famous Breadsticks with Spicy Cheese Sauce.

Additional enhancements include a glass enclosed "Dough Room" where Noble Roman's Dough Masters hand make all pizza and breadstick dough from scratch in customer view. Also in the dining room is a "Dusting & Drizzle Station" where guests can customize their pizzas after they are baked with a variety of toppings and drizzles, such as rosemary-infused olive oil, honey and Italian spices. Kids and adults enjoy Noble Roman's self-serve root beer tap, which is also part of a special menu for customers 12 and younger. Throughout the dining room and the bar area there are many giant screen television monitors for sports and the nostalgic black and white shorts featured in Noble Roman's earlier days.

As Scott Mobley previously stated, "Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is the most exciting development for the company since it pioneered the non-traditional pizza venue. This stand-alone pizzeria concept is the culmination of some of the best of our history combined with all-new, leading edge technology and recipes to produce what we think will be a terrific growth vehicle for the future."

The statements contained in this press release concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to, competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the new Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, changes in purchases of or demand for the company's products, licenses or franchises, the success or failure of individual franchisees and licensees, changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor, and dependence on continued involvement of current management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The company undertakes no obligations to update the information in this press release for subsequent events.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO 317/634-3377

For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman 317/634-3377

SOURCE: Noble Roman's, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530749/Noble-Romans-Craft-Pizza-Pub-Begins-New-Pizza-Valet-Curbside-Delivery-Service-for-Carry-Out-Customers