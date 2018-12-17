Lexogen upgrades the TeloPrime Full-Length cDNA Amplification Kit empowering multiple downstream applications

VIENNA, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lexogen launches a Version 2 (V2) upgrade for the TeloPrime Full-Length cDNA Amplification Kit; an all-in-one protocol for generating 5' cap-specific full-length cDNA from as little as 1 ng of total RNA. The new TeloPrime V2 Kits provide higher yields and enhanced representation of longer cDNAs than the initial version.

Long-read sequencing technologies, such as those offered by Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) have increasing utility for a wide range of genomics studies. While direct analysis of ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules is possible, this remains challenging due to unstable nature of RNA and input requirements. Hence, methods that involve reverse transcription and sequencing of complementary DNA (cDNA) remain at the forefront of long-read transcriptome-focused studies.

Most existing cDNA synthesis protocols lack entirely or have insufficient 5' cap specificity, making analysis of messenger RNA (mRNA) of eukaryotic species incomplete. The 7-methylguanosine cap at the 5' end of mRNA plays an essential role in protecting mRNA from degradation and supports ribosome binding during translation. Moreover, in eukaryotic organisms most mRNAs have poly(A) tails at the 3' end, which also act as protection from degradation caused by exonucleases enzymes.

Lexogen's TeloPrime protocol, based on unique Cap-Dependent Linker Ligation and Long Reverse Transcription technology, is highly selective for full-length RNA molecules that are both 5' capped and polyadenylated. TeloPrime-amplified cDNA therefore provides a very faithful representation of the mRNA transcriptome, empowering multiple downstream applications such as Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), single-molecule sequencing (e.g. ONT), long-read sequencing (e.g. Pacific Biosciences), cloning, or Rapid Amplification of cDNA Ends (RACE). It enables the detection and correct quantification of splice variants and their true transcription start- and end-sites, in both short and long mRNA molecules.

"Our portfolio has a selection of RNA-Seq library preparation kits compatible with short-read NGS platforms, but sequencing does not end here. To get the most accurate picture of gene regulation and function, reading both the genome and transcriptome with long continuous reads reveals not only gene- but also more complex isoform-level transcriptional signatures. For this we offer TeloPrime, our first protocol dedicated to Pacific Bioscience and Oxford Nanopore platform users and all who need information from full-length mRNA," stated Dalia Daujotyte, Chief Commercial Officer at Lexogen.

