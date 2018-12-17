Markmel Co: Mark Hanrahan Announces Academic Scholarship Recipient

With over 25 years of professional experience, Mark Hanrahan specializes in real estate development and venture capital investments. Working primarily with seed level start-up companies, he believes that formal education is an essential component of professional development

URBANDALE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / Co-founder and co-owner of Markmel Co, Mark Hanrahan, is proud to announce Belen Padilla, Jessica Garcia, Sydney Boozer, Mary Dexter, and Paris Creed King as the recipients of the $1,000 academic scholarships for post-secondary students.

The purpose of Mark's scholarship program is to support individuals looking to make a positive impact in their field following graduation. By taking on an active role in their community, university students can help cultivate change.

Mark stresses the importance of knowledge in achieving both professional and educational goals, claiming it is instrumental to long-term success. He wishes Belen Padilla the best in her future endeavors and believes individuals such as her have the potential to make a significant difference.

About Markmel Co

Established in 2009, Markmel Co is a company which specializes in real estate development and venture capital investments for seed level start-up companies. They have a proven track record when it comes to providing both capital and expertise across various industry sectors with a focus on both technology and healthcare. By aiming to simplify the complexities of today's market, they align themselves with people that aim to make a difference. Ultimately, Mark and his team of professionals are dedicated to providing the best possible results and strive to deliver effective solutions.

