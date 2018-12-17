The "Telecoms Services for Enterprises: UK Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operators must adapt their portfolios to the changing needs of businesses in order to sustain and consolidate enterprise revenue

This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in the UK for businesses of all sizes. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as for other business services such as security, unified communications and public and private cloud services.

This report contains:

forecasts for operator services to businesses of all sizes including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and other business services such as security and co-location and hosting

an estimate of the total market for these other business services and the likely share achievable by operators for each service

quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)

demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).

This report also provides brief profiles of operators that are active in the British enterprise market including BT, Colt, KCOM, Virgin Media, Vodafone, Gamma, Daisy and TalkTalk.

Key Highlights

Operator revenue from legacy services is declining, but we expect to see revenue growth from IoT and other value-added business services

Implications for operators

Forecast results

Operator enterprise revenue in the UK will remain broadly flat, and growth in fixed and mobile data services will compensate for the decline in legacy voice services

Revenue growth will be strongest in the micro and large enterprise segments

Mobile data revenue continues to compensate for declines in voice and messaging; the increased number of IoT deployments drives overall growth in mobile services

Revenue growth from higher-speed broadband and dedicated connections will largely offset declines in legacy fixed voice services

High-bandwidth services for both broadband and dedicated connections will continue to grow in importance

The addressable market for other business services will continue to grow as enterprises move further towards cloud-based business solutions

Operator revenue from other business services forms a small but rapidly growing share of overall enterprise revenue

The broader enterprise IT and managed services market reaches beyond those services addressed by operators and is currently worth around GBP60 billion

Companies Profiled

BT

Colt

Daisy

Gamma

KCOM

TalkTalk

Virgin Media

Vodafone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xxdkw6/telecoms_services?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005732/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks