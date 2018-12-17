The "Strategic Overview of the Automotive Aftermarket in Poland, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the Class 1-3 vehicles aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value (million) across Poland. The base year for analysis is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2024.

Low dispensable income, reduced import tariffs, and lack of emission restrictions have resulted in the rise of import penetration for used vehicles in Poland. The volumes of used vehicle imports are twice as much as new vehicle sales and this proportion has been stable since 2004.

The high concentration of 10+-year-old used vehicles results in increased emission of noxious exhaust gases and high frequency of vehicle component failures and accidents. These factors result in high demand for brakes, suspension, exhaust components, and collision parts.

The stable economic growth and modest inflation levels are ideal conditions for growth in new vehicle sales. This is expected to create opportunities for OEMs eventually. The increasing average age of vehicles (over 12 years) and high concentration of used vehicles from Western Europe will support incremental long-term revenue growth for aftermarket participants in the parts and service category.

With more than 20,900 workshops in Poland, independent workshops constitute a major portion of the automotive parts sales channel. eRetailers currently hold 15% of the market share. However, this is expected to grow as distributors in Poland are strengthening their positioning in the eCommerce environment.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Definitions and Vehicle Segmentation

3. Research Objectives, Background and Methodology

4. Poland Market Overview

5. Demand Analysis and Influencers Poland

6. Parts Analysis

7. Distribution Channel Analysis

8. Key Suppliers

9. Key OEM Strategies

10. New Aftermarket Business Models

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

12. Conclusion and Future Outlook

Companies Featured

Allergo

Auto Partner S.A

Autodoc

E-autoparts

eBay

Fiat

Inter Cars S.A

iParts Sp. z.o.o

Opel

Oponeo.pl S. A

