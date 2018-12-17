Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2018) - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") reports on the successful completion of an orientation geochemical survey on its Mikayla project in south central British Columbia.

Discovery Consultants - A Corporate Partnership of Vernon, BC collected a total of 82 soil samples on 200-meter spacings along logging roads in the western project area. The samples were assayed by multi-element ICP (39 elements) at MS Analytical of Langley, BC. The program investigated the surface over a strong EM conductive anomaly previously identified by an airborne TEM geophysical survey completed by CBLT in November, 2013. The EM anomaly is centered over a magnetic low which in turn is surrounded by a magnetic high, which in management's opinion is suggestive of a possible porphyry system.

The 2018 geochem assay results are neither anomalously high nor definitive of the conductivity anomaly, but the data provide additional information for an area where glacial alluvium is up to 70 meters thick.

Historical drilling in 1976 by Almaden Resources tested the area 2 km east of the anomaly. Hole M76-3 encountered significant silver, copper and molybdenum mineralization. The entire core length of 231.9 m was reported to have an average grade of 5.54 g/t Ag, 0.047% Cu and 0.020% Mo. A follow-up program in 1977 tested the northernmost edge of the EM anomaly and encountered highly altered sections of potassic and sericitically altered biotite granodiorite. This historic drilling was carried out by third parties and should not be relied upon without further work by CBLT including but not limited to further drilling.

This news release has been prepared by Eugene Spiering (SME RN 4164070), Technical Advisor to CBLT and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who also oversaw the geochemical survey.

CBLT is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a proven leadership team, targeting cobalt in reliable mining jurisdictions. CBLT continues to be a project generator and an efficient steward of its shareholders' capital.

