Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2018) -Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,960,000 (the "FT Offering") by the issuance of up to 7,000,000 units (each a "FT Unit") at a purchase price of $0.28 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a purchase price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years from the date of the closing of the FT Offering.

The gross proceeds of the FT Offering will be used for further exploration of the Company's Pine Pass vanadium project located on the John Hart Highway between Mackenzie and Chetwynd, British Columbia.

The FT Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and securities issued in the FT Offering will be subject to a 4-month hold period. No finder's fees are payable in respect of the FT Offering.

For additional information please contact Craig Roberts at 604-682-4750 or view the Company's website, www.ethosgold.com.

Per: "Craig Roberts"

Craig Roberts P.Eng., Interim President & CEO

