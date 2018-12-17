Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2018) - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Owen King and Mr. Bradley Rourke to the Board of Directors. Messrs. King and Rourke bring valuable experience in corporate finance and capital markets to the Company.

Mr. King has over 20 years of experience in the financial markets and management consulting fields. He was previously employed at Mackie Research Capital Corporation as an Investment Advisor with a focus on venture capital financings and since 2014, has worked with public companies in business development and assisting with capital raises and initial public offerings. Mr. King was most recently a director of Squire Mining Ltd.

Mr. Rourke has several years of experience in raising capital for resource companies, both public and private. He was previously director of sales and a principal partner with a small firm based out of Calgary that raised over $100-million in private investment funds, mainly in the energy and real estate sectors. Prior to corporate finance, Mr. Rourke spent 10 years working in the mining service sector and he is currently the President and CEO of Rotation Minerals Ltd.

Mr. Edmond Hatoum has resigned as a director of the Company to pursue personal interests effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hatoum for his years of service to the Company.

Mr. Yvan Bussières has also resigned as a director of the Company but he remains the Qualified Person for the Company's mineral properties in Quebec.

ABOUT OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold and base metal mineral properties in Canada. The Company owns 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the Bazooka gold property located in the Beauchastel Township approximately seven kilometres southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Bazooka property comprises seven contiguous kilometres of strike length along the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt on the Cadillac Larder Lake Break. The eastern border of the Bazooka gold property adjoins Yorbeau Resources Inc.'s Rouyn Property and the western border adjoins Monarques Gold Corporation's Wasamac gold property (2,882,000 oz Au resources per Monarques NI 43-101 technical report dated October 25, 2017). The Company also holds 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the McWatters gold property in the Rouyn-Noranda area and the Arrowhead gold property in the Joannes Township, Quebec.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.opawica.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mark Lofthouse

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.