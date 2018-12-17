Shoclef Presents Live Shopping in the Global Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One-of-its-kind mobile shopping platform, Shoclef, launched its mobile shopping app earlier this year. After receiving a positive response and acquiring more than 80 million active users in Asia alone, the company launched a completely redesigned version making the app more user-friendly.

So, what's Shoclef? It is a unique platform that brings together Buyers, Personal Shoppers, and Businesses. And the best part is that the app allows you to make money when you Go Live! Shoppers and Businesses earn money for every minute that a viewer(s) views their livestream.

What makes the app so successful? Their innovative concept-the marriage of retail with live streaming-marking Shoclef as a new, intriguing player in the gig economy. With interaction and authenticity at its core, the app allows users to buy and sell in more than 150,000 cities across the world. And to take it a step further, Shoclef offers a level of transparency that other retail apps can't match-when users shop live, they see the products exactly for what they are! Haven't we all ordered merchandise online only to be disappointed in the actual product that we received?

Moreover, when shopping live, the user's entire shopping experience is in real time. Personal Shoppers go to stores and the user can chat with the shopper, making live messaging the real game changer. Don't like the color of the coat? Want a pair of boots with it? No problem! As a user, you can easily chat with the Shopper, make requests, and check for sizes or colors. It's literally shopping in a store, from the comfort of your home. Shoclef strives to make your shopping experience hassle-free, satisfying and enjoyable.

As for Businesses, Shoclef is a savvy portal to acquire millions of global users. Go live on the app with your products/services to grab eyeballs, escalate sales, and reach new users-all for free. It's also a great opportunity to connect and interact with your customers. The chat functionality allows users to share immediate feedback, make requests and carry out transactions. Boost sales while bonding with your customers!

Shoclef takes pride in creating a personalized shopping experience that removes all shopping challenges. The app is now available for download both in iOS and Android.

For more information, visit www.shoclef.net .

Media Contact

media@shoclef.com

+1 (415) 756-4528

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799566/Shoclef_App_Logo.jpg