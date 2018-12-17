Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2018) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is pleased to announce that Kristaps Ronka has agreed to join its board of directors effective immediately.

Kristaps Ronka is an entrepreneur, investor, and advisor. Mr. Ronka co-founded AdParlor in 2007, a company that in four years became the leader in managing large Facebook Ad campaigns, before being acquired in 2011. Also in 2011, Mr Ronka was named in Inc.'s "Top 30 Under 30" most promising young entrepreneurs for disrupting the industry with a visionary approach.

Mr. Ronka has since focused on advising and backing startups that are solving important problems and building disruptive technologies from transportation to medicine. Currently, Kristaps is the CEO of NameSilo LLC, a top domain registrar. Mr. Ronka is also a board member of a number of public companies, and an advisor for several fast growing private companies.

"I am excited for the opportunity to continue driving the success of UGE", said Mr. Ronka. "With the convergence of falling solar costs, solar's rising efficiency, and the world on the brink of a climate crisis, UGE is positioned to make a significant contribution to the global energy landscape transformation."

The board position Mr. Ronka fills was formerly held by Joyce Ferris, who vacated her seat in October for personal reasons.

About UGE International Ltd.

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through its low cost solar energy solutions. UGE helps commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, thus generating long-term economic and environmental returns. With over 375 MW of global experience and over 630 projects completed, UGE works daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

