Empire State Building And Interscope Records, Along With iHeartMedia, Promise A "White Christmas" With Annual Holiday Music-To-Light Show Featuring OneRepublic

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) and iHeartMedia today announced that the annual Empire State Building (ESB) holiday music-to-light show will feature Interscope artist OneRepublic's newly released version of White Christmas. World-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman created the holiday spectacle which will premiere on December 19, and will be synced live each night at 8:30 p.m. ET on iHeartMedia New York's Z100 and 106.7 Lite FM radio stations, which are also available on the iHeartRadio app through December 25.

The music-to-light show set to the reimagined holiday classic will cap off "ESB Unwrapped," a season-long celebration that features stunning holiday decorations in the ESB's Fifth Avenue windows, Art Deco lobby and the new 34th Street Observatory Guest entrance, surprise appearances by celebrities, a pianist playing a selection of holiday favorites and festive holiday light shows.

"Each holiday season, the Empire State Building's light show brings Christmas cheer to the entire world via social media," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, and CEO of ESRT. "We are proud that our annual show has become the highlight of the holiday season for so many. This year, I am thrilled that we are partnering with Interscope Records and OneRepublic to illuminate the New York City skyline."

From December 19 through December 25, fans can listen to the holiday music-to-light show by tuning into Z100, and 106.7 Lite FM at 8:30 p.m. EST, or by streaming the stations live on iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast, on demand and live streaming radio service. The stunning presentation will be visible at those times to revelers and tourists from various vantage points around New York City and the tri-state area.

To join in the excitement, use the hashtag ESBUnwrapped on social media channels. Viewers can tune in to watch the show live via the Empire State Building's Facebook page. A video of the entire show will also be posted on the Empire State Building's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/esbnyc) following the event for those around the world to enjoy.

