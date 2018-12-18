Robotic Exoskeletons for Industrial Production: German Bionic Debuts Its Award-Winning Power Suit at RoboDEX 2019 in Tokyo

TOKYO, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe's leading producer of robotic exoskeletons, German Bionic from Augsburg, will present its multiple award-winning 'Cray X' active power suit for the first time at an Asian industry fair. Exoskeletons or power suits are human-machine systems that combine human intelligence with machine power by supporting or strengthening the wearer's movements, thereby reducing the risk of workplace accidents and load-bearing injuries. The high-tech company from Bavaria is the first European manufacturer to mass-produce the innovative robot worn directly on the body.

"Following our successful market entry in Japan in 2018, we will now debut our multiple award-winning Cray X at Asia's most important trade fair for robotics. At RoboDEX, we are excited to present our industry leading power suits and offer insights to most recent developments of Europe's technology leader for robotic exoskeletons," explains Hideo Yamashita, Director Japan at German Bionic.

Award-winning exoskeleton enters Asian market

Nominated for the prestigious Hannover Messe Hermes Award 2018 and recently decorated with the Land of Ideas and Automatica award, the German Bionic Cray X model has been specially designed for the manual handling of goods and tools. As it supports or strengthens the wearer's movements, it reduces compression pressure in the lower-back area while lifting heavy loads. The Cray X thereby significantly reducing the risk of workplace accidents and loadbearing injuries. It is particularly useful for situations in which human work cannot be fully replaced by robotic systems. This includes industrial production working processes, such as in the automotive sector, as well as in physically demanding logistics or construction work.

A technology on the rise

According to a recent study by market research and consulting firm ABI Research, more than 7000 exoskeleton systems will be in use worldwide by the end of 2018. In 20 years, it is expected to be over 300,000 devices. The analysts expect an average annual growth rate of almost 40 percent. Sales will grow from US$192 million to US$5.8 billion in the same period. The largest buyers will be the manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than 50 percent of global revenues.

German Bionic at RoboDEX / Tokyo Big Sight

German Bionic will be represented at Asia's most important robotics trade fair, from 16-18 January 2019, with its own booth in West Hall #2, A133.

About German Bionic

German Bionic, headquartered in Augsburg with offices in Berlin, Tokyo and Singapore, is a German manufacturer developing and building exoskeletons for use in industrial production. Exoskeletons are human-machine systems that combine human intelligence and machine power, thereby enabling individuals to gain increased strength and endurance. German Bionic is one of the world's leading robotics companies focusing on humans in Industry 4.0. Learn more about German Bionic, its products and the minds behind the company at http://www.germanbionic.com.

