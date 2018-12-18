Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2018) - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX Energy" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary CGX Resources Inc. has entered into a definitive rig agreement with ROWAN RIGS S.À R.L for the provision of rig services for the drilling of the Company's Utakwaaka-1 well in its Corentyne block.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has procured the use of an offshore jack-up drilling rig named the Ralph Coffman.

The main terms of the rig contract are as follows:

Parties CGX Resources Inc. and ROWAN RIGS S.À R.L Area Guyana/Suriname basin Contract One (1) firm well Commencement time Second Quarter, 2019 Type Day rate contract Signing date December 14,2018

Professor Suresh Narine, Executive Chairman, commented: "With the announcement of a Joint Venture with Frontera Energy Corporation and the securing of Rowan's Ralph Coffman offshore Jack Up Drilling Rig, CGX is on schedule to drill Utakwaaka-1 on or before November 2019. The Ralph Coffman is ideally suited to our well-design and we are delighted to secure this rig at a time when exploration activity on the shelf in the Guyana basin is significantly increasing."

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

For further information, please contact:

Brooks Lyons, Manager, Commercial & Business Development at (832) 300-3200 or blyons@cgxenergy.com, or Tralisa Maraj, Chief Financial Officer at (832) 300-3200.