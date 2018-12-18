Leading tire manufacturer will use Dassault Systèmes' QUINTIQ and DELMIA Apriso applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for production planning and execution across Europe

Thousands of machines, devices, sensors and employees will be synchronized in the virtual world to increase productivity and reduce costs

Dassault Systèmes brings speed and agility to complex industrial manufacturing operations

Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) is supporting Bridgestone EMEA on its new smart factory program to optimize plant performance by digitally transforming its tire production planning and execution across Europe.

Bridgestone EMEA will use the DELMIA Apriso and QUINTIQ applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to manage its manufacturing operations, its production planning and to optimize eight production sites in Europe. All their intelligent connected systems including thousands of machines, devices and sensors, but also Bridgestone employees will be synchronized in a virtual environment that will provide a single source of real-time data on production and maintenance activities. Bridgestone EMEA will therefore be able to reduce the planning cycle from weeks to days, increase the use of plant assets, and quickly respond to production disruptions using one integrated solution.

"Our smart factory program plays a key role in our enterprise-wide 'Dan-Totsu' objective to lead in everything we do," said Adolfo Llorens, Vice President Manufacturing, Bridgestone EMEA. "Dassault Systèmes' digital technology will support this mission. By optimizing manufacturing processes at our plants, we can improve decision-making and productivity, and ultimately reduce costs."

"Speed and agility in industrial manufacturing operations require the complete integration of operations, yet manufacturers struggle with vast amounts of data, fragmented systems, and reactive maintenance practices," said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President, Industrial Equipment Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Dassault Systèmes enables Bridgestone EMEA to provide a single view of all sites, processes, operations and planning so that they can continually improve their business."

Bridgestone EMEA is a key regional subsidiary of Tokyo-based Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest manufacturer of tires and other rubber products. The subsidiary sells its products under the Bridgestone, Firestone and Dayton brands to the car, motorcycle, agricultural, and truck and bus markets throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

