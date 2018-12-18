Orascom Development Holding AG: hat mit Thomas Cook, einem der grössten Reiseveranstalter, einen Vertrag zur Lancierung eines Casa Cook Hotels und eines Cook's Club Hotels in El Gouna/Ägypten unterzeichnet. EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG: hat mit Thomas Cook, einem der grössten Reiseveranstalter, einen Vertrag zur Lancierung eines Casa Cook Hotels und eines Cook's Club Hotels in El Gouna/Ägypten unterzeichnet. 18.12.2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Pressemitteilung Orascom Development Holding hat mit Thomas Cook, einem der grössten Reiseveranstalter, einen Vertrag zur Lancierung eines Casa Cook Hotels und eines Cook's Club Hotels in El Gouna/Ägypten unterzeichnet. Altdorf, 18. Dezember 2018 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) hat über ihre Hoteltochter Orascom Hotels Management (OHM) einen Vertrag mit Thomas Cook über die Entwicklung einer neuen 100-Zimmer-Luxushotelimmobilie direkt am Strand unter der Marke Casa Cook El Gouna unterzeichnet. Das Abkommen beinhaltet zudem die Umbenennung des Arena Inn, El Gounas 144-Zimmer-Hotel in der Innenstadt, in ein Cook's Club Hotel. Casa Cook El Gouna, das im Oktober 2019 eröffnet werden dürfte, wird eine Reihe von familienfreundlichen Einheiten anbieten, darunter Villen mit zwei Schlafzimmern und privaten Pools oder Suiten mit einem Gemeinschaftspool. Das Cook's Club Hotel wird im Sommer 2019 eröffnet und ist auf eine neue Generation von Reisenden ausgerichtet, die ein Designhotel mit gutem Verpflegungsangebot suchen. Das 144-Zimmer-Hotel wird einen grossen Pool am Strand und ein Kantinenrestaurant im Street-Food-Stil bieten, während ein DJ den ganzen Tag über für gute Stimmung sorgt. "Wir freuen uns über die Partnerschaft mit Thomas Cook. El Gouna ist die erste Stadt im Nahen Osten für die neuesten Hotelmarken von Thomas Cook", sagte Khaled Bichara, CEO von Orascom Development. "Wir sind überzeugt, dass die Marken von Thomas Cook perfekt passen und El Gouna und auch das Hotelportfolio der Gruppe gut ergänzen", fügte Bichara hinzu. Casa Cook ist die Luxushotel-Marke von Thomas Cook, die 2016 mit der Eröffnung des Casa Cook Rhodes eingeführt wurde. Die Marke ist nun in drei Ländern im Angebot. Der erste Cook's Club wurde im Juni 2018 auf Kreta/Griechenland eröffnet. Enric Noguer, Chef von Thomas Cook Hotels & Resorts, sagte: "Cook's Club baut auf dem Erfolg von Casa Cook auf und erweitert das designorientierte Konzept auf grössere Objekte zu einem günstigeren Preis. Die Eröffnung beider Hotels am selben Ort bietet uns eine gute Gelegenheit, neue Kunden in diesem atemberaubenden Teil Ägyptens zu gewinnen. Es bestätigt sich zudem, dass unsere Marken attraktiv für Partner wie Orascom Development sind." Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. 