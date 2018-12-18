Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki appoints Michael Orye as Executive Vice President, Fiber Packaging

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18.12.2018 AT 9:00 EET

Huhtamaki appoints Michael Orye as Executive Vice President, Fiber Packaging

Michael Orye (46), M.Sc.(Economics), has been appointed Executive Vice President, Fiber Packaging and member of the Global Executive Team at Huhtamaki latest as of June 12, 2019. He will report to CEO Jukka Moisio and be based in Amsterdam.

Michael Orye joins Huhtamaki from Amcor, where he has held various leadership positions in South Africa, Europe and USA since 2002. His current position is Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Amcor Flexibles. Prior to that he has worked as Vice President Medical Europe, Managing Director Amcor Flexibles Winterbourne as well as held general management and business development roles in Amcor Flexibles USA. Before joining Amcor, he worked as a project manager for Danisco in China.

"I am very pleased to welcome Michael to the team and as the new leader of the Fiber Packaging segment. This business is in a very interesting development phase as the demand for more sustainable packaging solutions is on the rise. We see huge growth opportunities, and I am convinced Michael has the leadership capability, drive and experience to make this happen," says Jukka Moisio, CEO of Huhtamaki.

"This is a very exciting time to be joining Fiber Packaging and Huhtamaki. The depth of talent combined with an excellent technology platform provides a unique value proposition to both existing and new customers," says Michael Orye.

For further information, please contact:

Jukka Moisio, CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801

Teija Sarajärvi, SVP Human Resources, tel. +358 10 686 7027

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications



Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,100 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2017 our net sales totaled EUR 3.0 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com/).





