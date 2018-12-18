The Biggest Contest in the World of Photography: An AGORA images Contest

AGORA images, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The world's greatest photo of the year will win $25,000 in the AGORA Awards 2019

On January 4th the biggest international photography contest will open for submissions. The winner of this year-long contest stands to take away $25,000 for a single image. What's more, anyone from anywhere in the world can participate with their best shots, for free.

Photographers of all levels can participate simply by downloading the free app on the Apple Store or Google Play and can upload as many of their best photos as they like to the contest once it is launched. In the fall of 2019 50 finalists will be announced, after which the AGORA community will vote for their favorite shot to determine who wins. The AGORA Awards 2019 winner will be announced in November during an offline ceremony and streamed live to the rest of the world.

With the Awards, AGORA images is disrupting the world of photography; proposing, unlike others, a photo contest with no categories. For this reason the contest will reveal the year's top visual trend, and thus forth every year in the contests to come. Aiming for global photographic democracy, the app values everyone's unique point of view, allowing the international community of millions to participate and later vote for their favorite image. As Octavi Royo, CEO and co-founder, puts it: "What we are doing in AGORA and in the Awards is starting a creative revolution. We believe everyone has the chance to win with their best photo."

The world's greatest images in AGORA photo contests

AGORA images has already awarded a total of over $50,000 through its photo contests. The app launches contests weekly, giving the 52 weeks of the year a theme such as Love, Eyes, Travel and Landscape. With over 2 million users in 193 countries and over 6 million photos uploaded, the photography app is rapidly becoming the place to participate in the curation of the world's best visual content.

