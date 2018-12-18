Idag den 18 december 2018 offentliggjorde European Entertainment Intressenter BidCo AB ett pressmeddelande med information om ett kontanterbjudande till aktieägarna i Cherry AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Cherry AB (publ) (CHER B, ISIN-kod SE0010133256, orderboks-ID 36291) ska observationsnoteras. Today on December 18, 2018, European Entertainment Intressenter BidCo AB, published a press release with information about a public cash offer to the shareholders in Cherry AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Cherry AB (publ) (CHER B, ISIN-code SE0010133256, order book ID 36291), will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Eva Norling eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.