Cargotec Corporation: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard contracts with MacGregor to deliver a further eight complete hatch cover sets

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured hatch cover orders from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for another eight 1,800 TEU containerships to be built at the South Korean yard for various owners.

These build on contracts secured earlier this year to supply 18 hatch cover sets for the same series of containerships, bringing to 26 the total number of shipsets ordered by HMD from MacGregor during 2018.

The order is booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2018 order intake, and delivery of the equipment is planned during 2019 and 2020.

"We are delighted that HMD continues to rely on our expert capabilities when selecting a provider for key equipment such as hatch covers and fixed fittings," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling, MacGregor.

"For the owners of these new vessels, we deliver the best return on investment throughout the lifecycle of our equipment. For the shipbuilder we are a trusted, competitive partner enabling HMD to offer competitive feeder ship solutions to their customers," adds Mr Sjöberg.

MacGregor hatch covers are fabricated by trusted partners. Close cooperation with them ensures high quality and reliable deliveries to our shipyard customers worldwide.

