NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), the leader in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, today announces the latest changes to the governance of the company.

The Supervisory Board, which met on 14 December 2018, approved several decisions regarding the changes to the Board of Directors

Mr. Christophe Sapet has been dismissed from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect. A recruiting firm has been mandated to identify a successor.

To replace Mr. Sapet, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Frank Maccary, current Chief Financial Officer, to the Board of Directors. He will assume the responsibilities of Chairman of the Board of Directors for a transitional period.

The Board of Directors is therefore composed of two members: Mr. Jérôme Rigaud, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Frank Maccary, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Supervisory Board approved the departure of several of its members:

Mrs. Marie Laure Sauty de Chalon, independent director

Mrs. Pascaline Peugeot de Dreuzy, independent director

The company VALEO BAYEN (VALEO Group)

Mr. Laurent Kocher, independent director (and also Executive Director, Marketing, Innovation and Services at KEOLIS).

KEOLIS and VALEO have indicated that this decision to no longer participate in the Supervisory Board does not in any way affect the operational or technical projects carried out with NAVYA and in particular the partnerships set up.

Following the Supervisory Board meeting of 14 December 2018, the Supervisory Board now includes the following five members:

Mr. Charles Beigbeder, Chairman, independent director

Mr. Dominique Rencurel, Deputy Chairman

The company 360 Capital Partners, represented by Mr. Fausto Boni

Mrs. Francesca Fiore, independent director

Mrs. Christiane Marcellier, independent director

During this meeting, the Supervisory Board also acknowledged the appointment of Mr. Charles Beigbeder to the Appointments and Compensation Committee (now composed of Francesca Fiore, Charles Beigbeder and Dominique Rencurel).

