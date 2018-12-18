Google Launches Its paysafecard Partnership in Greece

ATHENS, Greece, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Paysafe ' s paysafecard now accepted in the Google Play Store in five new countries - Greece , France , Germany , UK and Spain

Distribution network of >600,000 outlets worldwide

Perfect payment option for millions of Europeans who don't want to share personal financial data online

Google has added paysafecard, a leading prepaid solution and part of the Paysafe Group (Paysafe), as a new payment method in the Google Play Store in Greece and four additional European countries: Germany, the UK, Spain and France. The expansion of the Google/Paysafe partnership follows the successful launch of paysafecard as a Google Play Store payment method in PolandCzech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and Cyprus since June, meaning it is now available in 10 European countries.

paysafecard enables consumers to use cash to pay online, simply and safely, using a 16-digit PIN to complete the payment transaction. It opens up the possibilities for Google and online shopping for millions of consumers who were previously excluded - either because they don't have a bank account or credit card, or don't want to enter their bank account details on the internet, often for security reasons. According to a marketagent study, this accounts for more than 30% of all Europeans.

The ecommerce market in Greece is worth 4 billion euros, according to a report from the Greek E-Commerce Association (GR.EC.A.). More than three million online shoppers (among over seven million internet users) spend an average of 1,300 euros online every year.

Commenting on the expansion of the partnership, Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, said: "paysafecard empowers people to shop online in a quick, convenient and secure way even if they don't have a bank account, or simply don't want to share details of their bank account online. Collaborating with brands like Google is an important part of our growth and ensures that paysafecard fulfils a need for millions of customers on the Google Play Store."

paysafecard can be purchased via a network of over 600,000 sales outlets around the world, including 40,000 sales outlets in France, 27,000 in Greece and the UK respectively, 59,000 in Germany and 72,000 in Spain. Outlets include leading petrol station chains, supermarkets, lottery retailers and kiosks.

Google and Paysafe are working together on further market expansion plans for paysafecard over the coming months.

paysafecard

Founded in 2000, paysafecard is a market leader in online prepaid payment methods and part of the broad portfolio of innovative payment solutions and services offered by the Paysafe Group. It operates under the brands of paysafecard, my paysafecard, paysafecard Mastercard and Paysafecash. Available in over 600,000 outlets in nearly 50 countries worldwide, paysafecard enables easy and secure online purchases over the internet as payment is made using a unique, 16-digit paysafecard PIN and customers do not need to share sensitive financial data such as bank account or credit card details online. Headquartered in Vienna, in 2017 paysafecard achieved prepaid merchant transaction volumes of 2.8 billion Euro.

About Paysafe Group

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

For media inquiries:

Stefanie Möllner, paysafecard

stefanie.moellner@paysafe.com

+43/1/720-838-0-205

