Birute Eimontaite will be the Head of Communication at Telia Lietuva from 1 January 2019

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter 'the Company' or 'Telia Lietuva') has appointed Birute Eimontaite as a Head of Communication from 1st of January 2019. Currently she is Head of Integrated Communication at the Marketing and Communication Unit.

Following the implementation of the new organisational structure from 1 January 2019 functions of the current Marketing and Communication unit will be split: marketing and brand management functions will be moved to the B2C unit, while internal and external communication, public affairs and sustainability will be the focus of the Communication unit.

Birute Eimontaite (born in 1983) joined Telia team in June 2018. Previously for almost 10 years she worked at Danske Bank in Lithuania in communication and marketing areas. Birute Eimontaite has a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Information from Vilnius University and Master's degree in Political Science from the Institute of International Relations and Political Science of Vilnius University.


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


