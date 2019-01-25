sprite-preloader
Freitag, 25.01.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0B6WK ISIN: LT0000123911 
25.01.2019 | 08:05
Telia Lietuva: Daiva Kasperaviciene will be appointed as Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs unit

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter 'the Company' or 'Telia Lietuva') appointed Daiva Kasperaviciene, Senior Counsel and Head of Privacy Office, as Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs unit of Telia Lietuva. Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, the previous Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, is leading the new unit of Direct and Digital Channels as of 8 January 2019.

"I am happy that new Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs comes from our own Company. Daiva's long-lasting experience in telecommunications area and continuous desire to excel will help her to smoothly take over the leadership of the legal team. During the recent years Daiva was representing Telia Company in Brussels, I truly believe that her multifaceted and international experience will not only benefit our Legal, but also the Management team", said Dan Strömberg, CEO of Telia Lietuva.

Daiva Kasperaviciene (born in 1968) has graduated from Vilnius University with Masters in Law and started her counsel career in telecommunications in February 2002 at UAB Lintel (now - Telia Customer Service LT, UAB). From May 2014 she was a Legal Business Partner at Telia Lietuva, AB, and from October 2017 till August 2018 she worked at Telia Company AB Office in Brussels as Senior Regulatory Counsel.


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


