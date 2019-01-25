Telia Lietuva: Daiva Kasperaviciene will be appointed as Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs unit

"I am happy that new Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs comes from our own Company. Daiva's long-lasting experience in telecommunications area and continuous desire to excel will help her to smoothly take over the leadership of the legal team. During the recent years Daiva was representing Telia Company in Brussels, I truly believe that her multifaceted and international experience will not only benefit our Legal, but also the Management team", said Dan Strömberg, CEO of Telia Lietuva.

Daiva Kasperaviciene (born in 1968) has graduated from Vilnius University with Masters in Law and started her counsel career in telecommunications in February 2002 at UAB Lintel (now - Telia Customer Service LT, UAB). From May 2014 she was a Legal Business Partner at Telia Lietuva, AB, and from October 2017 till August 2018 she worked at Telia Company AB Office in Brussels as Senior Regulatory Counsel.